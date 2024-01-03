Man charged with arson after 16 displaced by fire at NW Atlanta apartments

Suspect lived at the apartment complex that was damaged
Leonard Fortner, a resident of the apartments that burned, was arrested and charged with felony first-degree arson.

47 minutes ago

A fire at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on New Year’s Day left 16 people displaced from their homes and led authorities to arrest a man on arson charges.

The fire took place Monday at an apartment complex at 1931 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Zwerk confirmed. Red Cross volunteers assisted the residents who could not return to their apartments, but Zwerk did not provide further details about the fire.

The fire was investigated by the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department, according to police. Fire investigators determined the blaze was started as a result of arson and identified Leonard Fortner as the suspect.

Court records indicate Fortner lived at the apartments where the fire was started. In addition to his arson charge, Fortner has several other cases pending in court from arrests over the past two years. His previous charges include second-degree criminal damage to property, making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and several counts of obstruction.

Fortner was booked into the Fulton County Jail on one felony count of first-degree arson. He remains there on bond of $30,000, jail records show.

Atlanta fire representatives have not responded to questions about the incident.

He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

