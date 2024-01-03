Man charged with arson after 16 displaced by fire at NW Atlanta apartments

A fire at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on New Year’s Day left 16 people displaced from their homes and led authorities to arrest a man on arson charges.

The fire took place Monday at an apartment complex at 1931 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Zwerk confirmed. Red Cross volunteers assisted the residents who could not return to their apartments, but Zwerk did not provide further details about the fire.

The fire was investigated by the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department, according to police. Fire investigators determined the blaze was started as a result of arson and identified Leonard Fortner as the suspect.