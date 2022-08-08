Man charged in fatal shooting at Riverdale restaurant turns himself in

Deanthony Whiteside, 21, is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man at American Wings & Hibachi, located in a strip mall on Ga. 138, Clayton County police said in a news release Monday. Whiteside had already left the scene in a car with several other people when officers arrived shortly after the shooting took place around 3 p.m. July 20, according to police.

The victim, later identified as Emmanuel Udoh, was found on the floor dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.