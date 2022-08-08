ajc logo
X

Man charged in fatal shooting at Riverdale restaurant turns himself in

Deanthony Whiteside, 21, is accused of fatally shooting another man at American Wings & Hibachi in Riverdale.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Deanthony Whiteside, 21, is accused of fatally shooting another man at American Wings & Hibachi in Riverdale.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

A man wanted on a murder charge related to a shooting at a takeout restaurant in Riverdale turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail late last month, police said.

Deanthony Whiteside, 21, is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man at American Wings & Hibachi, located in a strip mall on Ga. 138, Clayton County police said in a news release Monday. Whiteside had already left the scene in a car with several other people when officers arrived shortly after the shooting took place around 3 p.m. July 20, according to police.

The victim, later identified as Emmanuel Udoh, was found on the floor dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

ExploreMan killed in shooting at Riverdale take-out restaurant

Though few new details were released, police said Udoh confronted Whiteside about something inside the restaurant. That escalated to the point that Whiteside shot Udoh, authorities said. Two of the restaurant’s windows were shot out.

Whiteside was identified as a suspect thanks to surveillance video footage from the restaurant and witness statements, according to police. Investigators took out arrest warrants charging Whiteside with one count each of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He turned himself in July 29 and remains in jail without bond, according to online records.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 7359m ago
Removal of Gwinnett school Wi-Fi network draws student complaints
6h ago
4 dead, multiple injured during violent weekend in Atlanta
3h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
5h ago
Giuliani seeking to delay Fulton grand jury testimony
5h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Roddie Bryan gets 35 years in prison for hate crimes
2h ago
The Latest
2nd victim dies in Atlanta park shooting; child in critical condition
1h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Roddie Bryan gets 35 years in prison for hate crimes
2h ago
Man charged after fatally strangling 19-year-old in Clayton County, cops say
2h ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: Results for each metro Atlanta school
12h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top