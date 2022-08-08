Man charged in fatal shooting at Riverdale restaurant turns himself in

A man wanted on a murder charge related to a shooting at a takeout restaurant in Riverdale turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail late last month, police said.
Deanthony Whiteside, 21, is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man at American Wings & Hibachi, located in a strip mall on Ga. 138, Clayton County police said in a news release Monday. Whiteside had already left the scene in a car with several other people when officers arrived shortly after the shooting took place around 3 p.m. July 20, according to police.
The victim, later identified as Emmanuel Udoh, was found on the floor dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Though few new details were released, police said Udoh confronted Whiteside about something inside the restaurant. That escalated to the point that Whiteside shot Udoh, authorities said. Two of the restaurant’s windows were shot out.
Whiteside was identified as a suspect thanks to surveillance video footage from the restaurant and witness statements, according to police. Investigators took out arrest warrants charging Whiteside with one count each of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He turned himself in July 29 and remains in jail without bond, according to online records.
About the Author