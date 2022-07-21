1 killed in shooting at Riverdale take-out restaurant

One man was killed Wednesday after being shot several times inside a Riverdale eatery, according to police.
Clayton County police are investigating the shooting, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Highway 138. Officers responded to the shopping center and found the victim lying dead on the floor inside one of the take-out restaurants.
Officials did not release the man’s name late Wednesday and were still working to notify his next of kin, police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said in a statement.
“The investigation is ongoing and the Clayton County detectives are diligently working every angle and all leads in the incident at this time,” she said.
Channel 2 Action News reporters at the scene said investigators had an area in front of the American Wings & Hibachi restaurant cordoned off with crime scene tape. A handful of officers gathered outside the business along with a small crowd that milled outside the police tape. Two of the hibachi spot’s windows were shattered, the news agency reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
About the Author