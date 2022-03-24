ajc logo
X

Man arrested on murder charge related to 20-year-old’s shooting in SW Atlanta

Once investigators established probable cause, the man was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
Once investigators established probable cause, the man was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

An Atlanta man has been arrested on multiple charges, including murder, in the shooting death of a 20-year-old near the Atlanta University Center on Monday.

William Warren, 39, was detained as a person of interest the same day as the incident, Atlanta police said in a news release. Once investigators established probable cause, Warren was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail the following day on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, police said. He remains in jail without bond, online records show.

ExploreCops: 20-year-old found with fatal gunshot wound was shot near Morehouse

Warren is accused of fatally shooting Nasir Fitzgerald at a house on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the intersection with Fair Street, police said. The address is directly next door to the home where 25-year-old Morehouse student Tyrone Holmes of Savannah was found shot dead in November. Police have not said if the shootings are related.

Fitzgerald was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 232 Forsyth Street, just around the block from Atlanta police headquarters. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Representatives from Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University have not responded to requests about whether Fitzgerald was a student.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
2 dead, 3-month-old among 3 hurt in fiery crash on I-20 in Fulton
5m ago
Louisville police recruiters come to Atlanta
32m ago
Man arrested at airport after assaulting Southwest gate agent, police say
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top