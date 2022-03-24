Man arrested on murder charge related to 20-year-old’s shooting in SW Atlanta

An Atlanta man has been arrested on multiple charges, including murder, in the shooting death of a 20-year-old near the Atlanta University Center on Monday.
William Warren, 39, was detained as a person of interest the same day as the incident, Atlanta police said in a news release. Once investigators established probable cause, Warren was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail the following day on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, police said. He remains in jail without bond, online records show.
Warren is accused of fatally shooting Nasir Fitzgerald at a house on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the intersection with Fair Street, police said. The address is directly next door to the home where 25-year-old Morehouse student Tyrone Holmes of Savannah was found shot dead in November. Police have not said if the shootings are related.
Fitzgerald was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 232 Forsyth Street, just around the block from Atlanta police headquarters. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Representatives from Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University have not responded to requests about whether Fitzgerald was a student.
