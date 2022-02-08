Man arrested on multiple charges related to Forsyth County home invasion

Christopher Acker, 37, of Oakwood, was arrested Monday and booked into the Forsyth County jail on multiple charges related to the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery with a gun and first-degree forced home invasion, all felonies. Acker remains in jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Acker is suspected of entering the home on Browns Bridge Road early Thursday morning while wearing a mask and carrying a gun, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He held the home’s residents at gunpoint and ordered them to open their safe, the sheriff’s office said.