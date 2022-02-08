Hamburger icon
Man arrested on multiple charges related to Forsyth County home invasion

Christopher Acker, 37, was arrested less than a week after he allegedly broke into a Forsyth County home and ordered the residents to open their safe at gunpoint, the sheriff's office said.

Credit: AJC File

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A Hall County man was arrested on multiple felony charges after he was accused of entering a home in neighboring Forsyth County and forcing the residents to open their safe at gunpoint, authorities said.

Christopher Acker, 37, of Oakwood, was arrested Monday and booked into the Forsyth County jail on multiple charges related to the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery with a gun and first-degree forced home invasion, all felonies. Acker remains in jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

ExploreSuspect identified in ‘targeted’ Forsyth County home invasion, sheriff says

Acker is suspected of entering the home on Browns Bridge Road early Thursday morning while wearing a mask and carrying a gun, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He held the home’s residents at gunpoint and ordered them to open their safe, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators with the Forsyth sheriff’s office said they believed the suspect had prior knowledge of the home and the contents of the safe, but officials did not provide any details in Acker’s arrest announcement about his relationship with the victims. The armed man fled the home before police arrived, but Acker was identified as a suspect and taken into custody less than a week later.

No further information was released about the incident, including what items were taken by the suspect or if they were recovered.

Investigations
