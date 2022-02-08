Forsyth County authorities investigating armed robbery at private home

No one was injured during the robbery and the suspect left the home after gaining access to the safe, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The masked man entered the house on Browns Bridge Road and held the residents at gunpoint while demanding they open their safe. Investigators with the sheriff’s office believe the man was familiar with the house and the contents of the safe.

“Violent crimes like this one are rare in Forsyth County and will not be tolerated,” Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “Our deputies and detectives work tirelessly to identify and apprehend offenders who commit them. This individual’s days of freedom are numbered no matter where he may run to.”