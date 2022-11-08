Man arrested on child molestation charges after 6-hour standoff in Fayette

Deputies were called to a home in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park off Milam Road, just outside Fairburn, shortly before 8 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office statement. When they arrived, they spoke with a woman outside the home who said she’d been in an argument with 27-year-old Christopher Anthony Smith about a female child.

The woman told deputies that Smith assaulted her with a knife during the confrontation, the statement read. As deputies spoke with the victim, Smith came out of the front door with a knife and began harming himself and threatening to take his own life, authorities said.