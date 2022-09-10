Man arrested in Texas after woman injured in Riverdale home firebombing

Credit: Riverdale Police Department

A neighbor told officers he was sitting inside his garage when he noticed a man wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and a mask carrying a grocery bag. He later saw the man running behind his neighbor’s home and walking when he got in front of his residence, the incident report states. The man eventually ran out of the neighborhood.

Lempka said he wasn’t sure why Wells moved to Texas after the firebombing in which he’s charged, but added that Wells had lived in several states despite being in south Atlanta for several years.

The motive behind the arson was not released. According to Lempka, Wells “did not have any direct relationship with the victim.”

Authorities told Channel 2 a few days after the incident the suspect was intent on making sure no one survived.

“It seems to us it was a targeting situation where there was an accelerant that went through the top window and an accelerant that went through the bottom window,” Riverdale police Detective Kamie McKay said.

The firebomb that hit the top of the house went into the victim’s bedroom, leaving massive damage, the news station reported. The second went in the front window, investigators told the news station.