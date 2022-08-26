ajc logo
X

WATCH: Suspect sought after woman injured in firebombing of Riverdale home

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
22-year-old teacher in ICU after arsonist firebombs her home in Clayton County

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A woman was left with several injuries Saturday after her Clayton County home was firebombed. Police are now trying to figure out who is responsible.

The home along Derby Drive in Riverdale went up in flames about 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, it was engulfed and had smoke coming out of the windows, an incident report obtained Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states.

Officers were able to find the two residents, one of whom had several injuries to her face, neck and arms, according to the report. That victim, 22-year-old Adreana Swanson, was identified by Channel 2 Action News as a Clayton County teacher.

Surveillance footage reveals bright sparks of light and a person running through the middle of the street near the home.

A neighbor told officers he was sitting inside his garage when he noticed a man wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and a mask carrying a grocery bag. He later saw the man running behind his neighbor’s home and walking when he got in front of his residence, the incident report states. The man eventually ran out of the neighborhood.

Authorities told Channel 2 the suspect was intent on making sure no one survived.

“It seems to us it was a targeting situation where there was an accelerant that went through the top window and an accelerant that went through the bottom window,” Riverdale police Detective Kamie McKay said.

The firebomb that hit the top of the house went into the victim’s bedroom, leaving massive damage, the news station reported. The second went in the front window, investigators told Channel 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Judge rips fake electors’ claims they shouldn’t have to testify in Trump probe 6h ago
The Atlanta United email of the decade
FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate
49m ago
Precocious Kamari Lassiter earns role in Georgia’s secondary
4h ago
Precocious Kamari Lassiter earns role in Georgia’s secondary
4h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
The Latest
Resident killed, suspect injured in shooting at Buckhead apartments
1h ago
UPDATE: Woman arrested after 3 injured in Henry County warehouse shooting
1h ago
17-year-old boy found shot near University of Georgia campus
2h ago
Featured
“I’m a Georgia Voter” stickers are seen at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, one of the polling locations for the Georgia primary runoff elections, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Credit: Chris Day

What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
6h ago
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
8h ago
OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top