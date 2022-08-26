WATCH: Suspect sought after woman injured in firebombing of Riverdale home

A woman was left with several injuries Saturday after her Clayton County home was firebombed. Police are now trying to figure out who is responsible.
The home along Derby Drive in Riverdale went up in flames about 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, it was engulfed and had smoke coming out of the windows, an incident report obtained Friday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states.
Officers were able to find the two residents, one of whom had several injuries to her face, neck and arms, according to the report. That victim, 22-year-old Adreana Swanson, was identified by Channel 2 Action News as a Clayton County teacher.
Surveillance footage reveals bright sparks of light and a person running through the middle of the street near the home.
A neighbor told officers he was sitting inside his garage when he noticed a man wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts and a mask carrying a grocery bag. He later saw the man running behind his neighbor’s home and walking when he got in front of his residence, the incident report states. The man eventually ran out of the neighborhood.
Authorities told Channel 2 the suspect was intent on making sure no one survived.
“It seems to us it was a targeting situation where there was an accelerant that went through the top window and an accelerant that went through the bottom window,” Riverdale police Detective Kamie McKay said.
The firebomb that hit the top of the house went into the victim’s bedroom, leaving massive damage, the news station reported. The second went in the front window, investigators told Channel 2.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
