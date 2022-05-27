Man arrested in Gainesville homeless camp shooting death

Hall County authorities arrested a suspect Thursday in the death of a 37-year-old man shot earlier this month at a homeless encampment.
Billie Lee Davis, who was a resident of the camp off Queen City Parkway in Gainesville, was discovered dead the morning of May 13. Investigators believe he was fatally shot hours earlier when he became involved in an argument with Pedro Morales-Valle, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Morales-Valle, 42, is also a resident of the Queen City Parkway camp, the agency said.
Morales-Valle is being held without bond in the Hall County jail on a charge of malice murder. Other charges are pending against him, according to the sheriff’s office.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest