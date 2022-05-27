ajc logo
Man arrested in Gainesville homeless camp shooting death

Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, was arrested Thursday on a charge of malice murder in the May 13 death of Billie Lee Davis, a resident of a Gainesville homeless encampment.

Pedro Morales-Valle, 42, was arrested Thursday on a charge of malice murder in the May 13 death of Billie Lee Davis, a resident of a Gainesville homeless encampment.

Hall County authorities arrested a suspect Thursday in the death of a 37-year-old man shot earlier this month at a homeless encampment.

Billie Lee Davis, who was a resident of the camp off Queen City Parkway in Gainesville, was discovered dead the morning of May 13. Investigators believe he was fatally shot hours earlier when he became involved in an argument with Pedro Morales-Valle, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Morales-Valle, 42, is also a resident of the Queen City Parkway camp, the agency said.

Morales-Valle is being held without bond in the Hall County jail on a charge of malice murder. Other charges are pending against him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

