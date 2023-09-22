Man arrested in deadly shooting outside DeKalb gas station

An arrest was made Friday in a deadly shooting that happened outside a DeKalb County gas station in July, officials said.

Antjuan Harrison, 24, was arrested along Hillandale Drive in Stonecrest and booked into the DeKalb jail, where he remains without bond. He is facing a charge of murder in the death of 32-year-old Tori Dundas, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 12, DeKalb police said Dundas was found fatally shot at a BP near Klondike and Browns Mill roads around 1:30 p.m. Officials added that Dundas was in an argument with the suspect, who shot him and fled the scene.

The busy intersection where the shooting occurred is between the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area and Panola Mountain State Park. Next door to the gas station are several businesses, including a liquor store, a barbershop and a few restaurants.

No motive was provided.

