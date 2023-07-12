BreakingNews
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting outside gas station in DeKalb

Credit: NewsChopper2

Credit: NewsChopper2

Updated 11 minutes ago
A man was fatally shot outside a gas station in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but DeKalb police were called at around 1:30 p.m. to a BP station near Klondike and Browns Mill roads in Stonecrest for the shooting. The busy intersection is between the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area and Panola Mountain State Park.

Photos from Channel 2 Action News captured several police and emergency vehicles at the gas station, with some of the pumps roped off. Located next door are several businesses, including a liquor store, a barbershop and a few restaurants.

Police said they are investigating the deadly incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

