Man arrested in deadly shooting of construction worker in SW Atlanta

Trevion Dashawn Webb, 26, of Jonesboro, was identified and taken into custody Thursday after no suspect was found at the scene, Atlanta police said in a news release. Webb was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the Premier at 1935 Apartments in the 1900 block of Alison Court just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where one of the men, a 43-year-old, died from his injuries. The man’s identity has not been released as investigators work to notify his next of kin, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday afternoon.