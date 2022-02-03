Man arrested in deadly shooting of construction worker in SW Atlanta

A man suspected of opening fire on a crew of contractors at his southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, injuring one worker and killing another, has been found and arrested, police said.
Trevion Dashawn Webb, 26, of Jonesboro, was identified and taken into custody Thursday after no suspect was found at the scene, Atlanta police said in a news release. Webb was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the Premier at 1935 Apartments in the 1900 block of Alison Court just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where one of the men, a 43-year-old, died from his injuries. The man’s identity has not been released as investigators work to notify his next of kin, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday afternoon.
According to Channel 2 Action News, officers at the scene said Webb became angry about the noise made by the contractors and confronted them. That escalated to the point that Webb got a gun and began shooting, police told the news station.
Webb fled the scene and was not taken into custody until Thursday, police said. No further details have been released about how or where Webb was located.
