BREAKING: Shooting reported at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta. (Credit: NewsChopper 2)

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta. (Credit: NewsChopper 2)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A spokesperson confirmed that officers are on the scene at the Premier at 1935 Apartments in the 1900 block of Alison Court. Units were called to the complex shortly after 2 p.m. about reports of a person shot, police call records show.

Police could not immediately confirm any other details of the shooting.

NewsChopper2 hovered above the apartment complex and watched as investigators cordoned off the crime scene while men in construction vests stood outside in one of the parking lots.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Investigations
