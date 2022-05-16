BreakingNews
BREAKING: Parole board denies clemency for convicted child killer
Man arrested in deadly Gwinnett hookah lounge shooting after year on the run

Deavian Jasiri-Teeir Netters was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2021 deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville hookah lounge.

Deavian Jasiri-Teeir Netters was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2021 deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville hookah lounge.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

The final suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville hookah lounge was arrested last week, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Deavian Jasiri-Teeir Netters, 21, had been on the run since April 24, 2021, officials said. His charges stem from the fatal shooting of Shaquon McKensey at the Mirza Hookah Lounge.

Another suspect, Julian Netters, was arrested in June at a home in Shelby County, Tennessee. Two others also were arrested at the time: Chanty Netters-Brown on a charge of accessory after the fact and Josiah Netters on a carjacking charge out of Gwinnett County. Authorities have not confirmed their relationship to each other, nor has it been clarified if the charges against the latter two suspects are connected to the homicide.

Deavian Netters was located at a home in Gwinnett, according to a news release. He tried to run away through the back of the house but was confronted by officers and quickly went back inside, authorities said. He surrendered shortly after, the release states.

Netters was booked Wednesday into the Gwinnett jail, where he is being held without bond, according to online records. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both Julian and Josiah Netters have been released on bond, jail records show. It is not clear where the charge against Chanty Netters-Brown stands.

