Man arrested in deadly Gwinnett hookah lounge shooting after year on the run

Deavian Jasiri-Teeir Netters, 21, had been on the run since April 24, 2021, officials said. His charges stem from the fatal shooting of Shaquon McKensey at the Mirza Hookah Lounge.

Another suspect, Julian Netters, was arrested in June at a home in Shelby County, Tennessee. Two others also were arrested at the time: Chanty Netters-Brown on a charge of accessory after the fact and Josiah Netters on a carjacking charge out of Gwinnett County. Authorities have not confirmed their relationship to each other, nor has it been clarified if the charges against the latter two suspects are connected to the homicide.