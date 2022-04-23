Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County

Lachancey Williams’ body was found last month in an abandoned toolbox on a Polk County dirt road. Williams, 40, was a father of five children.

Eric Hooper, a 28-year-old Centre, Alabama, man, was charged with murder and receiving stolen property, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. Hooper was extradited to the Cherokee County jail in Alabama on April 14 after being arrested in Polk County.