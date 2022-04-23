Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County

Authorities in Alabama have arrested a suspect on charges tied to the killing of a Cedartown man. Investigators also are now looking for a person of interest in the case.
Lachancey Williams’ body was found last month in an abandoned toolbox on a Polk County dirt road. Williams, 40, was a father of five children.
Eric Hooper, a 28-year-old Centre, Alabama, man, was charged with murder and receiving stolen property, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. Hooper was extradited to the Cherokee County jail in Alabama on April 14 after being arrested in Polk County.
He remained in the Alabama jail on $1.5 million bail Saturday, booking records showed.
Public works employees found the toolbox along Esom Hill Road in a rural part of western Polk County while working the morning of March 15. Williams’ body was wrapped in tarp and stuffed inside the toolbox.
Cherokee County deputies have identified 38-year-old Nick Silvers as a person of interest wanted for questioning in the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information on Silvers’ whereabouts is asked to call chief investigator Tony Monroy at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by visiting the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office website at cherokeecountyalsheriff.com/crime-tips .
