ajc logo
X

Man arrested in connection with body found stuffed in toolbox in Polk County

Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Combined ShapeCaption
Eric Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama, faces a murder charge in the death of a Polk County man whose body was found inside a toolbox.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Authorities in Alabama have arrested a suspect on charges tied to the killing of a Cedartown man. Investigators also are now looking for a person of interest in the case.

Lachancey Williams’ body was found last month in an abandoned toolbox on a Polk County dirt road. Williams, 40, was a father of five children.

Eric Hooper, a 28-year-old Centre, Alabama, man, was charged with murder and receiving stolen property, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. Hooper was extradited to the Cherokee County jail in Alabama on April 14 after being arrested in Polk County.

He remained in the Alabama jail on $1.5 million bail Saturday, booking records showed.

Public works employees found the toolbox along Esom Hill Road in a rural part of western Polk County while working the morning of March 15. Williams’ body was wrapped in tarp and stuffed inside the toolbox.

ExploreMan’s body found inside toolbox in Polk County

Cherokee County deputies have identified 38-year-old Nick Silvers as a person of interest wanted for questioning in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on Silvers’ whereabouts is asked to call chief investigator Tony Monroy at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously by visiting the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office website at cherokeecountyalsheriff.com/crime-tips .

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
Midtown High School ninth graders Sierra Pape (left) and Charlotte Keenan are among a group of students organizing a tribute event to honor war victims in Ukraine. (Courtesy of Sierra Pape)

Credit: Sierra Pape

Atlanta high school students to hold Ukraine tribute at train station
4h ago
Hawks owner Antony Ressler reacts to a call during the first half in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks show heart to beat Heat, get back in series
11h ago
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
3h ago
More than a dozen parents on Thursday asked the Cobb County Board of Education not to change the district's dual language immersion program. (AJC file photo)

Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
3h ago
ajc.com

Monday is the final day to register to vote before May primary elections
6h ago
The Latest
Man shot at fast-food restaurant in DeKalb County
29m ago
Man dies in double shooting in SE Atlanta
15h ago
State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game
15h ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
19h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top