Man’s body found inside tool box in Polk County

Polk County police and the GBI are investigating after a man's body was found in a toolbox abandoned along a dirt road.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Police are investigating a grizzly discovery after a road crew found a man’s body stuffed in an abandoned toolbox on a dirt road in Polk County, Channel 2 Action News reported this week.

The news station said the victim, identified as Lachancey Williams, was a father of five.

Public works employees found the toolbox that contained Williams’ body Tuesday morning along Esom Hill Road in a rural part of western Polk County. They initially thought the man’s corpse, which had been wrapped in tarp, was a mannequin, according to Channel 2.

The GBI performed an autopsy and is now helping Polk County investigators try to figure out what happened to the 40-year-old Cedartown man.

Anyone with information about Williams’ death is asked to call the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

