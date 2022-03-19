Man’s body found inside tool box in Polk County

Police are investigating a grizzly discovery after a road crew found a man’s body stuffed in an abandoned toolbox on a dirt road in Polk County, Channel 2 Action News reported this week.
The news station said the victim, identified as Lachancey Williams, was a father of five.
Public works employees found the toolbox that contained Williams’ body Tuesday morning along Esom Hill Road in a rural part of western Polk County. They initially thought the man’s corpse, which had been wrapped in tarp, was a mannequin, according to Channel 2.
The GBI performed an autopsy and is now helping Polk County investigators try to figure out what happened to the 40-year-old Cedartown man.
Anyone with information about Williams’ death is asked to call the Polk County Police Department at 770-748-7331.
