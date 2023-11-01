Man arrested in 2022 deadly shooting of Atlanta promoter outside hookah lounge

Treves Kyree Miller was booked into the Fulton County Jail this week on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is accused of shooting 24-year-old Laderrick “Huncho” Jackson in the early morning hours of March 22, 2022.

Jackson was best known for promoting nightlife spots, restaurants and pop-up shops throughout Atlanta. He and his best friend, Rodrick Bolton, would go to clubs at least three times a week, Bolton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year. But beyond his lavish lifestyle of bottle popping and club hopping, Jackson was a father to a young daughter and had dreams of one day owning his own restaurant or lounge.

The day Jackson was killed, he was in the parking lot of the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue and got into an argument with another man that ended with him being shot once in the chest, police said. According to an arrest warrant, that man was Miller.

It is not clear what the argument was about, but a witness told police that Jackson approached Miller while sitting in his silver Ford Mustang, the warrant states. The witness added that Miller then got out of the car and the fight escalated to punches being thrown by both men before Miller allegedly told Jackson, “Don’t you know I’ll pop you?”

That’s when Miller took out a firearm and shot Jackson once, according to the warrant. He died at the scene.

Miller got back into his car for a brief moment before getting into a Dodge Challenger driven by another man, investigators noted in the warrant. They drove away, leaving Miller’s car locked and running at the scene.

When police arrived, they documented finding a handgun in the passenger’s-side floorboard of Miller’s vehicle and a single 9mm shell casing nearby.

Going to the after-hours clubs along Trinity Avenue was part of Jackson’s Monday night routine, Bolton said. He’d go out with Bolton and a group of other promoters and young entrepreneurs, usually starting the night at the VODS Atlanta Lounge and Bistro in the Old Fourth Ward. When VODS closed at 3 a.m., they moved the party to the hotspots on Trinity before going home.

“He was the life of the party,” Bolton said.