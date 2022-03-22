ajc logo
BREAKING: Atlanta police investigate shooting outside downtown Atlanta lounge

Police investigate a shooting outside a row of popular hookah lounges along Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 50 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting outside a row of popular downtown restaurants and hookah lounges Tuesday morning.

The call about a person shot in the 250 block of Trinity Avenue came in just after 6 a.m., and officers quickly cordoned off the area with crime scene tape.

Atlanta police have not said whether the shooting is fatal, but an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene was able to see the victim’s body lying on the ground in front of a tobacco shop next to the lounges.

No other details have been released. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

