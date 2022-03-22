BREAKING: Atlanta police investigate shooting outside downtown Atlanta lounge

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting outside a row of popular downtown restaurants and hookah lounges Tuesday morning.
The call about a person shot in the 250 block of Trinity Avenue came in just after 6 a.m., and officers quickly cordoned off the area with crime scene tape.
Atlanta police have not said whether the shooting is fatal, but an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene was able to see the victim’s body lying on the ground in front of a tobacco shop next to the lounges.
No other details have been released. We are working to learn more.
