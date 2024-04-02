Crime & Public Safety

Man arrested, charged with murder in Valentine’s Day shooting

A shooting at an apartment complex in Stonecrest left one person dead and another seriously injured Feb. 14.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

A shooting at an apartment complex in Stonecrest left one person dead and another seriously injured Feb. 14.
By
18 minutes ago

A Lithonia man has been arrested in connection with a Valentine’s Day shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured at a Stonecrest apartment complex.

Javoka Shumaker was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and first-degree child cruelty, according to jail records.

On Feb. 14, DeKalb County police were called to the 2600 block of Embarcadero Drive in the Windward Forest Apartments community shortly before 6 a.m. after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim was declared dead at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not provide an update on the injured person’s condition Tuesday.

A neighbor, Julie Almond, told reporters at the scene she heard gunshots around 5:45 that morning.

“It sounded about four or five, and I heard a female screaming,” she said.

Shumaker remains in the DeKalb jail without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Handout

Move-in day marks new era for Goat Farm

What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta
25m ago

Credit: Getty Images for Rivian

Rivian’s production dips amid wave of cost-cutting measures

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree

Credit: Steve Schaefer

City of Atlanta to pay $485,000 for violating federal consent decree

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

This time, Georgia Senate says no to last-minute special-interest tax break
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Judge in Young Thug trial: Pick up the pace or I’ll hold court on weekends
1m ago
What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta
25m ago
Man gets life in armed robbery, fatal shooting at DeKalb apartment
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket