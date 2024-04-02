Man arrested, charged with murder in Valentine’s Day shooting

A Lithonia man has been arrested in connection with a Valentine’s Day shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured at a Stonecrest apartment complex.

Javoka Shumaker was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and first-degree child cruelty, according to jail records.

On Feb. 14, DeKalb County police were called to the 2600 block of Embarcadero Drive in the Windward Forest Apartments community shortly before 6 a.m. after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim was declared dead at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not provide an update on the injured person’s condition Tuesday.