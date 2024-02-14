BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | DeKalb police investigate shooting at Stonecrest apartment complex

DeKalb County police were at the scene of a shooting in Stonecrest on Wednesday morning.

By
0 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Stonecrest on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but officers and crime scene investigators are canvassing the area at the Windward Forest Apartments off Hillandale Drive. Police have not released information about injuries.

A neighbor said she heard gunshots around 5:45 a.m.

“It sounded about four or five, and I heard a female screaming,” Julie Almond told reporters at the scene, adding that she did not go outside or see anything.

Police were at the scene at the Windward Forest Apartments off Hillandale Drive.

“I stayed in my bed,” she said.

Detectives were focusing on an area by a building next to some bushes, where a blue tarp had been erected to block the public’s view. Another group of investigators was seen wearing protective gear and rummaging through a dumpster looking for evidence.

Crime scene investigators sift through a dumpster at the scene of a shooting in Stonecrest.

This is a developing story. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

