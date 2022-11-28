Man arrested, charged with DUI after 3-car injury crash in Marietta

One man was arrested and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash in Marietta on Saturday evening, authorities said.
Selvin De Jesus Herrera-Lopez, 31, of Marietta, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, after the crash, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. According to the initial investigation, Herrera-Lopez was speeding in his pickup truck when he rear-ended a sedan stopped in traffic, pushing the car into a second pickup truck in front of it.
Officers were called to the scene on Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive just after 6:45 p.m., McPhilamy said. Police found Herrera-Lopez with minor injuries in his 2021 Toyota Tacoma, which barrel-rolled in the crash and was resting upright.
According to police, Herrera-Lopez was speeding when he rear-ended a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by 62-year-old Christopher Okabah of Marietta, McPhilamy said.
Okabah was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, McPhilamy said, but no further information has been released about his condition. Okabah’s car was pushed into a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by a 41-year-old man from Florida, police said. The driver of the Gladiator was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
Police determined speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash and placed Herrera-Lopez under arrest, McPhilamy said. He was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, and further charges could be filed, according to police.
Anyone with information about the circumstances around the wreck is asked to contact Marietta’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit by calling (770) 794-5357.
