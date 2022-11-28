Man arrested, charged with DUI after 3-car injury crash in Marietta

Selvin De Jesus Herrera-Lopez, 31, of Marietta, was taken into custody on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, after the crash, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. According to the initial investigation, Herrera-Lopez was speeding in his pickup truck when he rear-ended a sedan stopped in traffic, pushing the car into a second pickup truck in front of it.

Officers were called to the scene on Cobb Parkway at Spinks Drive just after 6:45 p.m., McPhilamy said. Police found Herrera-Lopez with minor injuries in his 2021 Toyota Tacoma, which barrel-rolled in the crash and was resting upright.