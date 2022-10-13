Man arrested after burglarizing home owned by ex-Falcon Julio Jones, police say

Martin Williams, 31, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on two counts of first-degree burglary after he was spotted by an officer on an off-duty patrol, Atlanta police said in a news release. He is accused of stealing clothing and jewelry from a Buckhead home owned by Jones, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Officers responded to the West Roxboro Road home after a 911 caller reported a burglary there, police said. The caller was not identified and police did not say how they discovered the home had been burglarized.