Man arrested after burglarizing home owned by ex-Falcon Julio Jones, police say

A man suspected of burglarizing a home owned by ex-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday was quickly located and taken into custody while wearing some of the clothes he’d allegedly stolen, authorities said.
Martin Williams, 31, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on two counts of first-degree burglary after he was spotted by an officer on an off-duty patrol, Atlanta police said in a news release. He is accused of stealing clothing and jewelry from a Buckhead home owned by Jones, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Officers responded to the West Roxboro Road home after a 911 caller reported a burglary there, police said. The caller was not identified and police did not say how they discovered the home had been burglarized.
Officers were able to use the home’s security technology to see images of the suspect, then broadcast his physical description over the radio, police said. The off-duty officer said he saw Williams and detained him without incident after matching him to the description.
According to police, Williams possessed some of the stolen property and was wearing some of the clothing items that had been reported stolen.
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains without bond. Online jail records indicate that he has additional active arrest warrants out of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
