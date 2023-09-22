Man arrested after body found inside burning vehicle in Clayton County

A man was arrested Wednesday, a week after a body was found inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Clayton County, authorities said.

Akiri Ursery-Nichols of Lawrenceville is facing charges of murder and first-degree arson. He surrendered to law enforcement after they located him at a Gwinnett County residence, officials said.

On Sept. 13, Forest Park police said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. about a vehicle engulfed in flames in a vacant lot on Anvil Block Road, which is near a Kroger distribution center. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and a body was then discovered inside the trunk of the charred vehicle, police added.

The name of the victim, who police said was identified, has not been publicly released. Officials said they are waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

A motive in the case has not been determined and police said they are unsure if Ursery-Nichols knew the victim.

Ursery-Nichols was identified as a suspect on Wednesday, and the Clayton sheriff’s office said it only took a few hours to locate him in Gwinnett.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

