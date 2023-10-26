Man arrested, accused of shooting 13-year-old at SW Atlanta apartments

Isaiah Yeasuri Taylor was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Oct. 20, a day after the shooting, and is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and first-degree cruelty to children. He remains in jail without bond.

According to an incident report obtained Thursday, Taylor is accused in the drive-by shooting at the Pavilion Place apartment complex in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue. Around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers were called to the area and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to his jaw.

A witness told police that she was on her porch with her kids when Taylor, in a Gold Yukon, drove around the apartment as a group of children entered the complex from a back entrance. Taylor then began shooting at the three children, and police said the witness heard at least six shots, according to the report.

The victim was taken to Children’s Egleston Hospital. No information was provided on his condition.

The Yukon, which had bullet holes through the windshield and left rear window, was found in a nearby parking lot in the 2800 block of Metropolitan Parkway, the report states. After reviewing surveillance footage, police said they were able to determine that Taylor left the Yukon and got into a black Dodge Charger.

Officers said they canvassed the area surrounding the apartment complex, including an area of Third Avenue, where they located the Dodge parked in a driveway and a man matching the description of the suspected gunman. Taylor at some point began running toward the back of the residence and into a wood line as an officer pursued him, according to the report.

The officer deployed his Taser and Taylor was subsequently handcuffed after a brief struggle, the report details. At the time of his arrest, police said Taylor was not in possession of a firearm.

Officials did not say what may have led to the shooting.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Taylor has been incarcerated on five separate occasions since 2004. His most recent conviction occurred in August 2019 in Fulton County on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, first-degree criminal damage and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, records show. He was released from the Coffee Correctional Facility in December 2021.