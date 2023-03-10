Man arrested, accused of leaving Dunwoody tavern without paying, shooting guard

Two people accused of dining and dashing at a Dunwoody restaurant last month were arrested, including a man charged with shooting a security guard, police announced Friday.
Anthony Bernard Jones of Atlanta was taken into custody Sunday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, theft, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway. He was released from the DeKalb County Jail on bond Wednesday.
Jailyn Reese of Atlanta was arrested a day prior to Jones and is facing charges of theft. She was released from jail Monday.
Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said the two attempted to leave Sage Woodfire Tavern without paying when a security guard tried to stop them Feb. 11. A brief fight ensued at the Ashford Dunwoody Road restaurant and the guard was then shot at least three times at about 11 p.m., police said.
The guard was struck in the hand and shoulder, according to police.
The couple fled the scene and remained at large until nearly a month after the incident.
