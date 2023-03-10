X
Dark Mode Toggle

Man arrested, accused of leaving Dunwoody tavern without paying, shooting guard

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Woman faces charges of theft

Two people accused of dining and dashing at a Dunwoody restaurant last month were arrested, including a man charged with shooting a security guard, police announced Friday.

Anthony Bernard Jones of Atlanta was taken into custody Sunday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, theft, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway. He was released from the DeKalb County Jail on bond Wednesday.

Jailyn Reese of Atlanta was arrested a day prior to Jones and is facing charges of theft. She was released from jail Monday.

ExploreCops: Dunwoody restaurant security guard shot after couple try to avoid paying

Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said the two attempted to leave Sage Woodfire Tavern without paying when a security guard tried to stop them Feb. 11. A brief fight ensued at the Ashford Dunwoody Road restaurant and the guard was then shot at least three times at about 11 p.m., police said.

The guard was struck in the hand and shoulder, according to police.

The couple fled the scene and remained at large until nearly a month after the incident.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Lake Lanier, Buford Dam may be renamed; local leaders are already objecting
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a...
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a...
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Biden promotes Atlanta native to senior White House role
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Distraught families talk recent youth deaths, overdoses with Gwinnett police
42m ago
GBI: Teen suspect shot by Rockdale deputy after reaching for gun near I-20
2h ago
‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
6h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top