Man arrested, accused of leaving Dunwoody tavern without paying, shooting guard

Anthony Bernard Jones of Atlanta was taken into custody Sunday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, theft, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway. He was released from the DeKalb County Jail on bond Wednesday.

Jailyn Reese of Atlanta was arrested a day prior to Jones and is facing charges of theft. She was released from jail Monday.