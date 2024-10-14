Man acquitted of murder, convicted of armed robbery in 2019 Union City shooting

A man was acquitted of murder but found guilty of weapon and armed robbery charges last week stemming from a 2019 Union City gas station shooting.

Airieon Dominique Young, 27, was sentenced to 25 years, to serve the first 18 years in prison with the remaining on probation, on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He had also faced a murder charge in the April 20, 2019 death of Alehandro Brown.

“I don’t think there is ever going to be, as far as the rest of us are concerned, a true understanding of what happened there,” Judge Scott McAffee said before sentencing Young.