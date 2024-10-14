Crime & Public Safety

Man acquitted of murder, convicted of armed robbery in 2019 Union City shooting

1 hour ago

A man was acquitted of murder but found guilty of weapon and armed robbery charges last week stemming from a 2019 Union City gas station shooting.

Airieon Dominique Young, 27, was sentenced to 25 years, to serve the first 18 years in prison with the remaining on probation, on charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He had also faced a murder charge in the April 20, 2019 death of Alehandro Brown.

“I don’t think there is ever going to be, as far as the rest of us are concerned, a true understanding of what happened there,” Judge Scott McAffee said before sentencing Young.

After the jury read the verdict, Young and his attorney, Nicole Fegan, began crying.

Union City police responded to a Chevron at 5851 Buffington Road and found Brown with several gunshot wounds. Young was arrested in April 2019 and granted a $100,000 bond in November 2021 and placed under house arrest.

According to court documents, Young was originally tried in September 2022 but Judge Ural Glanville declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict after multiple days of deliberation.

The Fulton County DA’s office re-indicted Young in October 2022.

Before being sentenced, Young apologized to Brown’s family and to his family for his actions and putting them through the trial. He also said he loved his daughter “more than anything in this world.”

“I just want to say to the family, I honestly do apologize for what happened. I never meant for none of this to happen,” Young said. “To my family, I apologize. I never wanted to take y’all through this.”

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

