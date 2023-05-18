Man accused of violently attacking traveler getting off train at Atlanta airport

“Relax! Relax! Relax!” an officer said as the suspect was placed in handcuffs, according to the footage. The bystander said Bonner was acting aggressively and had punched the victim, the report states.

Moments later, the officer was heard asking a crowd of people observing the scene, “Who got hit?” The victim and his wife then came over to speak to the officer.

“When he (the suspect) first got on the train he was looking at me. It was so strange,” the woman told police. “I knew something was up.”

Bonner was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene because of his high heart rate, the report stated. He was then booked into the Clayton County Jail on a charge of simple assault, police said.