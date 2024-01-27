Man accused in 2022 fatal Clayton County shooting arrested in Las Vegas

A man accused in a 2022 deadly shooting at a Clayton County home was arrested Friday in Las Vegas, police said.
Charles Wise is facing charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Monique Miles. Police have not said how long Wise had been in Las Vegas or whether he had any personal ties to the area.
On July 21, 2022, Miles was shot multiple times at a home in the 4500 block of Richard Road in the Conley area. The 34-year-old mother was found dead by officers, and another woman was found seriously wounded, according to officials.
Miles was visiting her girlfriend, who had rented a room at the Conley home, friends told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution soon after her death. The girlfriend allegedly became involved in an argument with her landlord, which eventually escalated to gunfire.
Police confirmed Wise was involved in the dispute but could not confirm his connection to the Richard Road home.
Sherri Painter previously told the AJC that she believes her friend was trying to step between her girlfriend and the gunman when she was shot.
“She was so lovable,” Painter said. “She ain’t got a mean bone in her body. She’s the one that steps in, you know, like, ‘Come on, y’all, let’s not do that.’ She de-escalates. We don’t understand how can some man can be that upset with somebody.”
Wise will be extradited back to Clayton County.
About the Author