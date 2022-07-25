Suspect sought in Clayton County shooting that killed young mother

Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 69-year-old man wanted in connection with a double shooting that left a 34-year-old mother dead.
Monique Miles was shot multiple times Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of Richard Road in the Conley area, according to police. She was dead when officers arrived shortly after noon, and a second victim was found alive but seriously wounded in a separate room.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the second victim, who had been shot multiple times, before medics transported the victim to a hospital, a police spokesperson said. An update on their condition was not provided.
The suspected shooter was later identified as Charles Wise. He is being sought on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. No information on a motive was released.
According to her family and friends, Miles was a devoted mother, daughter and friend. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to support her young daughter.
Police said Wise is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Clayton police at 770-477-3550.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
