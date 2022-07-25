Suspect sought in Clayton County shooting that killed young mother

Monique Miles was shot multiple times Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of Richard Road in the Conley area, according to police. She was dead when officers arrived shortly after noon, and a second victim was found alive but seriously wounded in a separate room.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the second victim, who had been shot multiple times, before medics transported the victim to a hospital, a police spokesperson said. An update on their condition was not provided.