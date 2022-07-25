ajc logo
X

Suspect sought in Clayton County shooting that killed young mother

Charles Wise, 69, is wanted on a charge of malice murder in a shooting that killed a 34-year-old woman and wounded another person Thursday in the Conley area.

Combined ShapeCaption
Charles Wise, 69, is wanted on a charge of malice murder in a shooting that killed a 34-year-old woman and wounded another person Thursday in the Conley area.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 69-year-old man wanted in connection with a double shooting that left a 34-year-old mother dead.

Monique Miles was shot multiple times Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of Richard Road in the Conley area, according to police. She was dead when officers arrived shortly after noon, and a second victim was found alive but seriously wounded in a separate room.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the second victim, who had been shot multiple times, before medics transported the victim to a hospital, a police spokesperson said. An update on their condition was not provided.

The suspected shooter was later identified as Charles Wise. He is being sought on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. No information on a motive was released.

According to her family and friends, Miles was a devoted mother, daughter and friend. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to support her young daughter.

Police said Wise is 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Clayton police at 770-477-3550.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Former Alpharetta judge was personal attorney for city prosecutor3h ago
Inside the RNC’s effort to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
2h ago
The Jolt: Sen. Raphael Warnock keeps distance from Joe Biden as president’s ratings sink
53m ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
3h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone
3h ago
11 shot in less than 5 hours in Atlanta as gun violence plagues city
17h ago
The Latest
11 shot in less than 5 hours in Atlanta as gun violence plagues city
17h ago
Arrest made after 6-year-old boy, adult injured in Marietta hit-and-run
17h ago
GBI investigating after U.S. marshal, suspect shot in Peachtree City
17h ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
23h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top