ajc logo
X

Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb County shooting

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway in reference to a person shot about 4:40 p.m. Authorities said they located Eugene Cofield, 31, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Robert Moon was detained at the scene and booked into the DeKalb jail by that evening.

According to officials, a fight between the two led up to the shooting.

“During the altercation, Mr. Moon produced a firearm and shot the victim,” police said.

Police did not say what the two were fighting about.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Eight applicants seek appointment to Fulton County school board
14h ago

UGA freshman arrested, accused of making threats on Yik Yak
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Clayton County parents arrested after 7-year-old daughter killed in hit-and-run
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Clayton County parents arrested after 7-year-old daughter killed in hit-and-run
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Jake Matthews: ‘I’ve never been a part of anything like that’
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police seek to identify 2 suspected in fatal shooting outside Clayton barbershop
2h ago
Clayton County parents arrested after 7-year-old daughter killed in hit-and-run
2h ago
2 in custody following Henry County home invasion, shooting, pursuit
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
12h ago
Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top