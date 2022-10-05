Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb County shooting

A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said.
Police responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway in reference to a person shot about 4:40 p.m. Authorities said they located Eugene Cofield, 31, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Robert Moon was detained at the scene and booked into the DeKalb jail by that evening.
According to officials, a fight between the two led up to the shooting.
“During the altercation, Mr. Moon produced a firearm and shot the victim,” police said.
Police did not say what the two were fighting about.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest