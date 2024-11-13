‘Love triangle’ murder in DeKalb leads to life in prison for 1 suspect

She already had a boyfriend when she invited another man to her DeKalb County home in 2021, according to investigators.
The “date” ended with the 22-year-old guest dead, and the woman and her boyfriend were both later charged in his murder. Last week, the first of the two suspects was convicted in the love triangle case, according to the DeKalb district attorney.
Isaac Thompson, 24, of Stone Mountain, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for killing Aquandis Foston, 22, on Feb. 20, 2021, the DA’s office said Wednesday. Thompson will not be eligible for parole.
Investigators believe Thompson’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Makayla Bolston, called and texted Foston multiple times to invite him over. When Foston arrived, Thompson and another man told him to leave, according to evidence presented at the trial.
But Foston said he wouldn’t leave until he spoke with Bolston. During an argument, Thompson shot Folston in the chest outside a townhouse in the 5700 block of Wells Circle near Stone Mountain, according to investigators. Thompson then ran away from the scene.
At 3:35 p.m., DeKalb officers were called to the shooting scene and found Folston unconscious. Officers spoke with several witnesses.
Several days later, Thompson was arrested by DeKalb deputies and U.S. marshals with the assistance of the Brookhaven Police Department’s K-9 unit, police previously said. Bolston was also arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, police said.
Thompson and Bolston were indicted together in August 2021, court records show. Her case is pending. She remained Wednesday in the DeKalb jail.
