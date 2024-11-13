‘Love triangle’ murder in DeKalb leads to life in prison for 1 suspect

She already had a boyfriend when she invited another man to her DeKalb County home in 2021, according to investigators.

The “date” ended with the 22-year-old guest dead, and the woman and her boyfriend were both later charged in his murder. Last week, the first of the two suspects was convicted in the love triangle case, according to the DeKalb district attorney.

Isaac Thompson, 24, of Stone Mountain, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for killing Aquandis Foston, 22, on Feb. 20, 2021, the DA’s office said Wednesday. Thompson will not be eligible for parole.