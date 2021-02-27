X

Man arrested days after deadly DeKalb townhome shooting

Isaac Thompson is accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument involving his girlfriend last weekend, authorities said.
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A fight involving a woman left one man dead and another behind bars following a shooting last weekend at a DeKalb County townhome community, officials said.

Isaac Maurice Thompson, 21, was arrested Tuesday in Stone Mountain, days after an argument involving his girlfriend led to gunfire, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thompson is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Aquandis Foston on Feb. 20 during the fight along Wells Circle near Stone Mountain, agency spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.

He was arrested by DeKalb deputies and U.S. marshals with the assistance of the Brookhaven Police Department’s K-9 unit, Williams said. Thompson is charged with murder and one count of aggravated assault. He remains held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond, online records show.

No additional details have been released. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb police for more information about the shooting.

