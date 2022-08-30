Lithonia K-9 found with fatal gunshot wound after search

K-9 Perro, a 12-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found by DeKalb County Animal Control with a serious gunshot wound, Lithonia police Chief Donald Dejarnette said. Perro’s wound was so severe that an emergency decision was made to put the K-9 officer down.

“Perro will be missed dearly, not only within the department but throughout the community,” Dejarnette said.