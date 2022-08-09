Life with no parole for man who shot himself after 2020 murder in Cobb

“Michael bled out just steps away from his little girl. The jury’s verdict and this sentence hold the defendant accountable for his actions,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said in Tuesday’s news release.

Broady detailed the bloody circumstances of the shooting in the release. Arreola protested when a highly intoxicated Bustamente began showing off his pistol — a Glock 23 .40-caliber handgun.

According to Broady, Arreola told Bustamente to put the gun away because the victim’s infant daughter and several other children were sleeping in an adjacent room. Bustamente took objection with Arreola’s demands and pointed the gun at him.

Court documents show Arreola pleaded for Bustamente to drop the weapon, but he shot the victim twice in his chest and once in his upper leg. He then shot himself on the right side of the head near his temple.

Three days after the shooting, Bustamente was medically cleared to leave the hospital and authorities booked him into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Several people who witnessed the shooting testified during Bustamente’s trial last month, according to prosecutors.

“As parents, our job is to protect our children,” Green said. “Michael was trying to do just that by urging the defendant to stop drunkenly flaunting his gun in fear that it would accidentally discharge. The defendant maliciously murdered him because of it.”