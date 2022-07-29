Marietta man who shot himself after fatal shooting convicted of murder

A Cobb County jury this week convicted the 24-year-old Marietta man of murder and several other felonies tied to the fatal shooting.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced the verdict against Bustamente in a statement on social media Thursday. Jurors found Bustamente guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.