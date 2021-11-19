Life in prison for Canton man who framed girlfriend’s murder as suicide

At first, Simmons stuck to his story of suicide, telling investigators that Gilbert had been depressed and attempted to kill herself before, according to Wallace. He said the two had argued, which led Gilbert to shoot herself.

Later, Wallace said, Simmons changed his story and said the gun had misfired. He eventually admitted to shooting her after she yelled at him to “get out.” In the course of the investigation, detectives found a pipe used for methamphetamine at the couple’s home and Simmons tested positive for meth, leading to the drug charges.

According to the prosecutor, Cherokee Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, the day of Gilbert’s death was supposed to be “one of the happiest days of Tammy’s life.”

On that January day, Gilbert celebrated her daughter’s wedding and had planned to leave her abusive relationship with Simmons, Ashe said. Though it would not impact sentencing after Simmons’ negotiated guilty plea, Gilbert’s family gave statements about the victim’s death.

“It was heartbreaking to hear this family describe a life without their mother, sister, grandmother during the plea hearing,” Wallace said. “While his guilty plea will not bring back their loved one, our hope is that this sentence will bring some closure.”