Lashunder Shree Edge, grandmother and chef, killed trying to cash a lottery ticket

Lashunder "Shree" Edge was fatally shot outside a Chevron gas station March 1, according to police. She had been walking into the store to cash a lottery ticket when she was struck by gunfire, her family said.

Lashunder "Shree" Edge was fatally shot outside a Chevron gas station March 1, according to police. She had been walking into the store to cash a lottery ticket when she was struck by gunfire, her family said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Edge, 64, was shot while inside a Lakewood Heights gas station

Lashunder ShreeEdge had a passion for cooking. She not only loved preparing the food but also focused on how her delicious creations were presented on their plate, her sister said.

Her talents had led to her several upscale Atlanta restaurants including Houlihan’s and the former Pano’s & Paul’s, Loleeta Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“She was well-known and well-liked in the community,” Smith said.

On March 1, Edge was walking into the Chevron gas station at 1683 Lakewood Avenue to cash in a lottery ticket when she was struck by gunfire, according to police. The 64-year-old died from her injuries.

“It has been lonely,” Smith said this week. “She was my oldest sister. I miss her.”

Edge’s death would be the first of two family tragedies in less than two months. Smith, the youngest of three, said her middle sister fell into a deep depression after Edge was killed. Alberetta Ford didn’t want to eat or drink, Smith said. She died April 26.

“We do find solace in them being together,” Smith said.

It is through her faith that Smith said she and her family are staying strong. Her mother celebrated her 83rd birthday on July 4.

But an arrest in Edge’s death would bring some closure to her family, including her three children and three grandchildren.

“We are a God-fearing family,” Smith said. “We love God and trust God and know he is too wise to make mistakes.”

Smith is hopeful that city leaders can find ways to fight gun violence. The weapons too often end up in the wrong hands, she said, including those of convicted felons and young people. Edge was an innocent victim taken by careless gunfire. Smith doesn’t want others to experience the same pain.

“I don’t what tomorrow holds,” she said. “But I do know who holds tomorrow and that is God.”

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

