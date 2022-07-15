Lashunder Shree Edge, grandmother and chef, killed trying to cash a lottery ticket

Edge’s death would be the first of two family tragedies in less than two months. Smith, the youngest of three, said her middle sister fell into a deep depression after Edge was killed. Alberetta Ford didn’t want to eat or drink, Smith said. She died April 26.

“We do find solace in them being together,” Smith said.

It is through her faith that Smith said she and her family are staying strong. Her mother celebrated her 83rd birthday on July 4.

But an arrest in Edge’s death would bring some closure to her family, including her three children and three grandchildren.

“We are a God-fearing family,” Smith said. “We love God and trust God and know he is too wise to make mistakes.”

Smith is hopeful that city leaders can find ways to fight gun violence. The weapons too often end up in the wrong hands, she said, including those of convicted felons and young people. Edge was an innocent victim taken by careless gunfire. Smith doesn’t want others to experience the same pain.

“I don’t what tomorrow holds,” she said. “But I do know who holds tomorrow and that is God.”