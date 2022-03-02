Hamburger icon
Woman dead, man injured in Lakewood Heights shooting

Atlanta police were called to the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue around 10:50 p.m. and located the two victims. Both were taken to a hospital, and the woman died shortly after. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

A woman is dead and a man injured after being shot in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the Chevron gas station in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue around 10:50 p.m. and found the two victims with gunshot wounds, according to an Atlanta police news release. They have not been identified.

The man went to a hospital on his own while the woman was taken by ambulance, the news release states. The woman died shortly after.

Police did not release any other details about the victims, including their ages, or what led up to the shooting. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

