Woman dead, man injured in Lakewood Heights shooting

A woman is dead and a man injured after being shot in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.
Officers were called to the Chevron gas station in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue around 10:50 p.m. and found the two victims with gunshot wounds, according to an Atlanta police news release. They have not been identified.
The man went to a hospital on his own while the woman was taken by ambulance, the news release states. The woman died shortly after.
Police did not release any other details about the victims, including their ages, or what led up to the shooting. We are working to learn more.
