Large snakes spotted slithering in Piedmont Park

A widely shared video on social media showed multiple large snakes in Piedmont Park.

Credit: Twitter User @cbenderatl

Credit: Twitter User @cbenderatl

A widely shared video on social media showed multiple large snakes in Piedmont Park.
Not one, not two, but three large snakes were spotted this week in Piedmont Park, as seen in a widely circulated video that left shocked park-goers and viewers in disbelief.

The video, reposted from a park patron by popular Instagram account ATL Scoop, shows at least two large snakes slithering through open park spaces. One section of the video shows one snake beginning to climb a utility pole next to a walking path, then zooms in on an equally large snake in the middle of a green space.

“That is (expletive) up,” a shocked onlooker can be heard saying repeatedly behind the camera.

The video has continued to gain steam on the internet.

Atlanta police referred requests for more information to Fulton County Animal Services, which is managed by the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency. AFCEMA officials have not responded to multiple calls and emails.

Representatives for the Piedmont Park Conservancy, which manages the park, said they would release a statement Friday.

