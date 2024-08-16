Large snakes spotted slithering in Piedmont Park

Not one, not two, but three large snakes were spotted this week in Piedmont Park, as seen in a widely circulated video that left shocked park-goers and viewers in disbelief.

The video, reposted from a park patron by popular Instagram account ATL Scoop, shows at least two large snakes slithering through open park spaces. One section of the video shows one snake beginning to climb a utility pole next to a walking path, then zooms in on an equally large snake in the middle of a green space.

“That is (expletive) up,” a shocked onlooker can be heard saying repeatedly behind the camera.