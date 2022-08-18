BreakingNews
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case
LaGrange man shot by police after hitting wife with car, officials say

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Police have requested the GBI to investigate the incident

A husband and wife in LaGrange were both injured Wednesday after police say the man threatened the woman at knifepoint and hit her with a car before he was shot by officers.

Officers were called to a home on Moores Hill after getting reports of a man with a weapon shortly before 11 a.m., LaGrange police said in a news release. Before they arrived, 911 dispatch told them a man at the scene had forced his wife into a car at knifepoint.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold, was in the car with his wife when officers arrived, police said. The officers began negotiating with Saffold, who was in the driver’s seat, and as they spoke, the woman got out of the car and tried to run away.

As she fled, Saffold accelerated the car and hit her, police said. The car dragged the woman as it left the street and continued down an embankment, according to the news release. The three officers at the scene fired multiple shots at the car as they tried to stop it.

When the car stopped, police said the officers were able to pull the woman to safety from the bottom of the embankment. They continued to talk with Saffold, who revved the car’s engine, and ordered him out of the vehicle.

“Receiving no response, officers approached the vehicle and determined that Reginald Saffold had been struck by officers’ gunfire,” a police spokesperson said in the release.

Both Saffold and his wife were treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to nearby Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center before being transferred to a Columbus hospital for further care, according to police. Details about the nature of their injuries were not provided.

Saffold is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping, with all counts enhanced under the Family Violence Act, once he is released from the hospital, police said.

The LaGrange Police Department said it will perform an administrative investigation and has requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

If confirmed, it would be the state agency’s 76th officer-involved shooting to investigate this year. The GBI was expected to provide more details Thursday.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

