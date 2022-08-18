LaGrange man shot by police after hitting wife with car, officials say

“Receiving no response, officers approached the vehicle and determined that Reginald Saffold had been struck by officers’ gunfire,” a police spokesperson said in the release.

Both Saffold and his wife were treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to nearby Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center before being transferred to a Columbus hospital for further care, according to police. Details about the nature of their injuries were not provided.

Saffold is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping, with all counts enhanced under the Family Violence Act, once he is released from the hospital, police said.

The LaGrange Police Department said it will perform an administrative investigation and has requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

If confirmed, it would be the state agency’s 76th officer-involved shooting to investigate this year. The GBI was expected to provide more details Thursday.

