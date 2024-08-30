Breaking: Labor Day travel weekend starts with truck crash shutting down I-75 in Cobb
TRAFFIC UPDATE

Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day

By
Updated 0 minutes ago

Lanes have begun to reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after one of the year’s busiest travel weekends got off to a rough start with a tractor-trailer crash and fire that shut down the interstate for hours.

The truck crashed on I-75 at Delk Road just after 3 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The tractor-trailer was hauling barrel of brake fluid, Channel 2 Action News reported, and some of the barrels spilled and caught fire, even causing some to explode.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters and hazmat crews have responded to the scene for an involved cleanup operation, according to Channel 2. The fire has been put out.

Traffic began moving again around 7:30 a.m., though the effects of the long shut-down are expected to last for hours. GDOT traffic data showed the backup extending nearly 15 miles to Acworth at its worst. T

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

