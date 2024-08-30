Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day

Lanes have begun to reopen on I-75 in Cobb County after one of the year’s busiest travel weekends got off to a rough start with a tractor-trailer crash and fire that shut down the interstate for hours.

The truck crashed on I-75 at Delk Road just after 3 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The tractor-trailer was hauling barrel of brake fluid, Channel 2 Action News reported, and some of the barrels spilled and caught fire, even causing some to explode.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters and hazmat crews have responded to the scene for an involved cleanup operation, according to Channel 2. The fire has been put out.