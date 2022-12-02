‘Justice was served’: Ex-Cobb deputy gets 6 years for distributing child porn

Bilardello entered his guilty plea in federal court less than a month after his arrest. He has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bilardello also must register as a sex offender.

“Bilardello’s crimes constitute a horrific breach of the public’s trust,” Buchanan said. “It is an especially sad day when those who take an oath to enforce laws to protect potential victims actually break the law and victimize instead.”

Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said he supported the verdict.

“Justice was served, and this sentence makes clear that no one is above the law, especially those sworn to protect and serve the public,” Owens said.

Cobb police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said he was grateful for the federal prosecution, which allowed “stronger sentencing.”

“When a law enforcement officer breaks that trust, it reflects on all officers across this profession,” VanHoozer said. “I stand with the honorable women and men of the Cobb County Police Department, with Sheriff Owens and those who serve under his command, and with the remainder of law enforcement professionals across this nation who find acts such as these by law enforcement officers abhorrent.”