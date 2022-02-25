After federal indictment, ex-Cobb deputy indicted on state sex abuse charges

“I voluntarily resigned as a result of the allegations so that I can concentrate on my family and defense. I await a full opportunity to confront these allegations in a court of law,” the statement said. “I appreciate the support of my family and friends during this time.”

According to prosecutors, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report in November 2019 that a MeWe social media user had allegedly uploaded and shared approximately 12 images depicting children under 12 years old in sexually explicit conduct. The NCMEC gave that information to the GBI, which determined that the account user was likely located in Marietta.

The GBI then contacted the Cobb County Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On Aug. 10, Cobb police said it identified the account user as Bilardello. The phone number associated with the social media account was linked to Bilardello, according to police.

He had been employed by Cobb County for more than 15 years, including a role in the sex offender unit of the sheriff’s office, according to investigators.