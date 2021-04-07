Judge wants answers from Fulton DA in Rayshard Brooks case

Carr refused to appoint a special prosecutor, saying any conflicts of interest in the case involved only Howard, not Willis.

In the midst of this standoff, lawyers for Rolfe filed a motion to dismiss the case because there was no one to prosecute it. Last year, Rolfe’s attorneys filed a motion to disqualify the Fulton DA’s office, alleging Howard had made ethically inappropriate comments about the Brooks case.

In his order, Brasher said he “is sensitive to the plight of the district attorney and her office.” The judge also said he has no intention of placing Willis or any member of her staff in an ethically untenable situation.

“Nonetheless, the court has work to do and that work is to decide whether the district attorney’s office ... must be disqualified from representing the state of Georgia herein,” Brasher said. The only way to do that, he added, is to rely on information provided by Willis and her staff.

On Wednesday, Noah Pines, one of Rolfe’s lawyers, said that while he believes Willis’ decision to disqualify her office should be the final word on the matter, he looks forward to Brasher’s review.

“More than that, we hope that the district attorney will release the GBI report on this shooting,” Pines said. “Judge Brasher, the public and Garrett Rolfe all have the right to know what this independent investigation found. And learning what Paul Howard knew, and when he knew it, as he made repeated misstatements to the public, will shed light on the ethical quagmire at the heart of this case.”