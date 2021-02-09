X

State AG returns Rayshard Brooks case to Fulton DA

FILE - This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, announced Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rolfe was fired after the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
FILE - This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe, who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction, was charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, announced Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rolfe was fired after the shooting. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Christian Boone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Conflict of interest not present, AG says

State Attorney General Chris Carr has denied new Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ attempt to recuse herself from two controversial cases involving alleged excessive force by Atlanta police officers.

Those cases include the Rayshard Brooks matter and the aggressive arrest of two college students who had violated curfew. Brooks was shot multiple times by APD Officer Garrett Rolfe last summer after attempting to flee arrest.

Carr, in a letter dated today, told Willis “responsibility for those cases remains with you and your office.”

Please return for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.