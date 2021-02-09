State AG returns Rayshard Brooks case to Fulton DA

State Attorney General Chris Carr has denied new Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ attempt to recuse herself from two controversial cases involving alleged excessive force by Atlanta police officers.
Those cases include the Rayshard Brooks matter and the aggressive arrest of two college students who had violated curfew. Brooks was shot multiple times by APD Officer Garrett Rolfe last summer after attempting to flee arrest.
Carr, in a letter dated today, told Willis “responsibility for those cases remains with you and your office.”
