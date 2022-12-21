Jimmy Atchison case: Former APD officer’s bond set at $50K

His attorney declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.

A GBI investigation determined Atchison was given two conflicting commands as he hid from authorities inside a friend’s broom closet at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex. One task force member told him to come out with his hands up. Another member told him not to move, according to family attorney Tanya Miller.

Kim, who was not wearing a body camera, is accused of shooting him once in the face as he stepped out of the closet. The officer later told investigators he believed Atchison was holding a weapon, though no one had seen him with a gun that day.

Kim and several other officers who were part of the FBI task force had chased Atchison through the complex just before the shooting, according to a report from the Fulton district attorney’s public integrity unit.

At the time, the FBI did not sanction the use of body cameras, despite APD’s policy requiring all of its officers to wear them. The FBI has since changed its policy, allowing federally deputized officers to activate their body cameras while serving warrants, executing searches or making arrests.

Atchison’s father, Jimmy Hill, pushed for years for criminal charges to be brought in his son’s death. Over the past four years, he called repeatedly for the DA’s office to present the case to a grand jury and regularly held rallies outside the courthouse calling for Kim’s indictment.

“It’s been a long, hard road,” Atchison’s aunt, Tammy Featherstone, said Monday. “Now it’s time for us to stand together and make sure that (the officer) is held accountable. Not just indicted, but serves time for the murder of Jimmy Atchison.”

In a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed in October 2020, family attorneys argued there was no reason for a federal fugitive task force to have been involved in the first place. Citing an FBI internal investigation that determined Atchison was not an interstate flight risk, the suit alleged Kim “manufactured” a basis for obtaining a federal warrant by misrepresenting to a federal judge that Atchison would likely flee the state.