Family of man killed by former Atlanta officer says indictment took too long

Explore New details about FBI task force shooting of unarmed man

In a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed in October 2020, family attorneys argued there was no reason for a federal fugitive task force to have been involved in the first place. Citing an FBI internal investigation that determined Atchison was not an interstate flight risk, the family alleges Kim “manufactured” a basis for obtaining a federal warrant by misrepresenting to a federal judge that Atchison would likely flee the state.

Kim, a 26-year department veteran, retired months after the shooting. He was indicted Friday on one count of felony murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of violating his oath of office.

Atlanta police declined to comment Monday.

Explore Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of man shot by FBI task force

Featherstone said the indictment would have “meant everything” to her sister if she were still alive.

“From the day that he was murdered, her focus was justice. She wanted to see Sung Kim in jail for the murder of her son,” Featherstone said, adding that depression eventually took hold of her sister.

Added Miller, “We saw the life slowly sort of creep out of her as she waited for justice.”

While the family is happy that the wheels of justice are finally turning, they remain frustrated that it took nearly four years for charges to be brought.

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in March 2020 he was prepared to seek charges against Kim, but those plans came to a halt after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the suspension of grand jury proceedings in the state for more than a year. Additionally, the family’s attorney said Monday that it is their position that certain federal entities, including the FBI, “deliberately delayed producing information and deliberately slowed down the Fulton County DA’s investigation.”

The FBI did not immediately return a request for comment.

Credit: Christina Matacotta Credit: Christina Matacotta

Another delaying factor was that Kim was not wearing a body camera the day of the shooting, as the FBI did not sanction their use at the time despite APD’s policy requiring all of its officers to wear them. After the FBI refused to allow officers on loan to wear the cameras, former APD Chief Erika Shields ended the department’s relationship with the task force.

The FBI has since changed its policy, allowing federally deputized officers to activate their body cameras while working under their banner. As a result, APD has resumed the partnership.