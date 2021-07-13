ajc logo
Cops: Paulding man charged with murder in shooting of half-brother

Octavious Leonce Bates, 29, was arrested without incident on Monday for the murder of Lindsey Darnell Foster, 31, police said.
Octavious Leonce Bates, 29, was arrested without incident on Monday for the murder of Lindsey Darnell Foster, 31, police said.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A Paulding County man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection to a July 2 shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Octavious Leonce Bates, 29, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder in the death of his half-brother, 31-year-old Lindsey Darnell Foster, Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives also believe that Bates’ girlfriend, 28-year-old Kristen Taylor Moore, was involved in covering up the incident, Henson said.

On July 2, gunshots were reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the County Gardens Apartment near Dallas. When police arrived, they found Foster in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, Henson previously said. He died at the scene.

Foster’s death marked the fourth homicide in Paulding since January, Henson said.

On Monday, both Bates and Moore were arrested at an Ivy Brook Drive home, about a mile from the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Bates has been charged with malice murder, murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and stalking, authorities said. Moore has been charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence, Henson said. Both were being held without bond late Tuesday at the Paulding jail.

