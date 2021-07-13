Cops: Paulding man charged with murder in shooting of half-brother

Octavious Leonce Bates, 29, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder in the death of his half-brother, 31-year-old Lindsey Darnell Foster, Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives also believe that Bates’ girlfriend, 28-year-old Kristen Taylor Moore, was involved in covering up the incident, Henson said.

Explore Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Paulding apartment complex

On July 2, gunshots were reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the County Gardens Apartment near Dallas. When police arrived, they found Foster in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, Henson previously said. He died at the scene.