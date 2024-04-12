Have you been lucky enough to bring a gnome home from the Augusta National Golf Club?

The little guy has been the most coveted item at the Augusta National golf shop since its introduction in 2016. It’s become the first item many fans purchase before spending hundreds of dollars more on other items.

Snagging one takes skill and determination. Patrons begin lining up by 5 a.m.; gates open at 7 a.m.

Once they do, it’s a slow speed-walk - no running is allowed on property - to get to the shop.

Your gnome is going to come home alone; there is a limit for one per patron. They sell out daily within minutes. Augusta National does not say how many gnomes are made available per day but they’re clearly prized commodities going for up to $450 on eBay.

I have been collecting gnomes since 2020, when a special Christmas edition was released ahead of the Masters Tournament that was played in November that year due to the pandemic. My latest addition came home with me Sunday after the annual Drive, Chip and Putt Finals. Not to brag but I had secured the bag by 7:07 a.m.

