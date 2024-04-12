Sports

Is there a Masters gnome in your home?

Lucky fans leave Augusta with coveted items during annual tournament
AJC reporter Jozsef Papp has collected Masters gnomes since 2020, when a special Christmas edition was released. He has secured a gnome every year since then.

Credit: Jozsef Papp

Credit: Jozsef Papp

AJC reporter Jozsef Papp has collected Masters gnomes since 2020, when a special Christmas edition was released. He has secured a gnome every year since then.
By
39 minutes ago

Have you been lucky enough to bring a gnome home from the Augusta National Golf Club?

The little guy has been the most coveted item at the Augusta National golf shop since its introduction in 2016. It’s become the first item many fans purchase before spending hundreds of dollars more on other items.

Snagging one takes skill and determination. Patrons begin lining up by 5 a.m.; gates open at 7 a.m.

ExploreSteve Hummer on gnomes: The Holy Grail of Masters Week
AJC reporter Jozsef Papp has collected Masters' gnomes since 2020, when a special Christmas edition was released. He has secured a gnome every year since then.

Credit: Jozsef Papp

icon to expand image

Credit: Jozsef Papp

Once they do, it’s a slow speed-walk - no running is allowed on property - to get to the shop.

Your gnome is going to come home alone; there is a limit for one per patron. They sell out daily within minutes. Augusta National does not say how many gnomes are made available per day but they’re clearly prized commodities going for up to $450 on eBay.

I have been collecting gnomes since 2020, when a special Christmas edition was released ahead of the Masters Tournament that was played in November that year due to the pandemic. My latest addition came home with me Sunday after the annual Drive, Chip and Putt Finals. Not to brag but I had secured the bag by 7:07 a.m.

We’d love to share your gnome photos! You can post and us on social media or email them to Jozsef.Papp-Chang@ajc.com.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘memer’ of Congress

Credit: TNS

Aviation industry tackles safety issues as travel picks up

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pitts to tap Woolard for Fulton election board chair
47m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pitts to tap Woolard for Fulton election board chair
47m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer and Atlanta Housing complete $26 million deal to end dispute
The Latest

Vidalia Heritage prevails over Hinesville Bradwell Institute
Stockbridge collects victory over Atlanta Pace
Milledgeville Georgia Military shuts out Jeffersonville Twiggs County
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 storylines to follow Saturday during Georgia’s G-Day game
1h ago
O.J. Simpson’s final NFL game was against the Falcons in Atlanta Stadium
On Founders Day, 3 generations of Spelman College women celebrate tradition